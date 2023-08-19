The Russian space agency (Roskosmos) said today, Saturday, that the Russian spacecraft sent on a mission to the dark south pole of the moon has issued its first results, and they are now being analyzed.

The agency also published pictures of the “Zeman” crater on the surface of the moon, taken by the spacecraft (Luna-25), which is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, after orbiting it for five days.

The agency stated that the Zeeman crater is the third deepest crater in the southern hemisphere, with a diameter of 190 km and a depth of 8 km.

Roskosmos said that the data it has received so far provides information about the chemical elements present in the lunar soil and would also facilitate the work of instruments designed to study the shallow surface of the moon.

The Russian agency added that its equipment recorded “a collision of minute meteorites.”

The Luna-25 spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on Wednesday, the first Russian spacecraft to achieve this since 1976, and it is about the size of a small car. In the past few years, there are traces of frozen water in the craters.

The presence of water has implications for the major space powers, as this may allow humans to extend the temporary stay of humans on the moon, enabling them to extract the resources on its surface.