‘My happy marriage’, an anime directed by Takehiro Kubota and which was published on July 5, 2023, will soon release its chapter 8 and has already positioned itself as one of the public’s favorites, which is why it has been maintained for several weeks. in the top 10 of the most watched series of the moment on Netflix. The story, which narrates the romance between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudō, captivated locals and strangers, which is why in the following note we will tell you all the details of the series so that you do not miss anything from the new episode.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 8: release date, times and where to see the anime

When does chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’ premiere?

The anime, whose original Japanese name is ‘Watashi no Shiawase Na Kekkon’will present its eighth chapter on Wednesday August 23, 2023. In the episode, the couple will have to face the appearance of Kaya, who is determined to break her engagement, so she will not hesitate to do whatever it takes to achieve her goal. In this case, Miyo fell into the trap and fled from Kiyoka, which made her take refuge in her family’s mansion, where Kudō will go to look for her in order to regain her love and her trust.

Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudō are the protagonists of the Japanese romance drama story created by Akumi Agitogi. Photo: Netflix

Where to see the eighth episode of ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE?

Chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’as well as the previous seven, can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account (in case you do not have one) and choose the plan that best suits you.

However, if you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since this way you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others; although as they are pages dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 7 PREMIERE: what time and how to see the seventh episode of the anime?

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his would-be brides previous fled three days from their commitments.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that the other may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

#chapter #happy #marriage #premiere #watch #ONLINE