Video shows minister and other authorities without protection during meeting; cases of covid have increased in Brazil

The transitional government’s Health working group met this Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) with Minister Marcelo Queiroga, at the ministry’s headquarters, in Brasília. the deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), one of the core coordinators, highlighted that the president-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), wore a mask, while the head of the portfolio and other authorities of the current government were without protection.

The transition team had already announced that it would charge Queiroga with new actions against covid-19. Cases of contagion from the disease have increased in recent days, but deaths remain stable.

Due to the high number of cases, Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) reinforced the recommendation of the Health Surveillance Secretariat, of the Ministry of Health, for the use of masks in closed places, with little ventilation or with agglomeration.

At the top of the priorities of Lula’s team for Health is the recomposition of resources for vaccination and the Popular Pharmacy program.

On his Twitter profile, Padilha shared a video in which Queiroga and other authorities — sitting on the right — are not wearing masks. Despite this, it is not possible to confirm that they remained without facial protection throughout the meeting.