Thursday, November 24, 2022
China: Quarantines return in Beijing due to new coronavirus outbreak

November 23, 2022
in World
The Asian country proposes Covid zero.

The Asian country proposes Covid zero.

Due to the appearance of thousands of cases of Covid-19, quarantines have been imposed.

In China have detected about 300,000 cases of covid-19 in recent days and, despite the fact that Beijing proposed to lessen the bans, new quarantines have been imposed.

The increase in cases has made the Chinese government propose the telecommuting for many factories, which, according to analysts, brings negative effects for the economy worldwide.

The figures that have been seen recently in China are lower than those presented by USA and other countries, but still the government maintains its position against reaching “covid zero”.

With this measure, they can quickly close massive tests and travel restrictions every time an outbreak arises, as in this case.

So the inhabitants of cities like Beijing They have expressed their disagreement with these measures, due to the economic difficulties that have brought them after almost four years of living with the virus.

On the other hand, there are experts who also mention that the Asian country must vaccinate thousands of older adults before lifting the restrictions. The Argentine outlet ‘Clarín’ mentioned, citing a report by louis louof Oxford Economics that “We do not believe that the country is ready to open yet.” To which he added that “we hope that the Chinese authorities continue to fine-tune the controls of covid in the coming months, moving towards a broader and general reopening thereafter.”

Trends WEATHER

