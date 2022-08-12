Difference between PT and president went from 18 to 9 points in a month

Search Great/Quaest released this Friday (12.Aug.2022) shows that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 42% of voting intentions in Minas Gerais. The current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 33%.

A month ago, the difference between the two was 18% (46% for the PT against 28% for the president). Now it’s 9%.

The Quaest institute interviewed in person 2,000 voters in Minas Gerais from 6 to 9 August. The margin of error is estimated at plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The search is registered in TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with number BR-08299/2022. It cost R$ 122,625.00 and was paid by Banco Genial.

The other candidates add up to 9% – the same percentage of those who said they were undecided.

2nd shift

In an eventual 2nd round, Lula would win in Minas Gerais by 49% against Bolsonaro’s 37%. A month ago, the score was 55% PT against 30% for the current president.

