The BMW rider made this comment after the opening race of the Most round last month, after being forced to a wide after a contact with Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha at Turn 13 in the battle for second place staged. on the last lap.

Despite being happy to have held firm and to have obtained his first podium in a long race on the M1000RR, Redding said he was dissatisfied with Razgatlioglu’s decision to force overtaking in what he considers one of the least safe points of the circuit. for its rather small escape route.

The Brit revealed that, after talking to Toprak, he had come to the conclusion that, having nothing to lose in the title race, he will not back down from the “big three” Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Albaro Bautista in future battles.

“I said, ‘Come on, where is the limit?'” Redding recalled of his conversation with Razgatlioglu. The wall was 10 meters away and if I went into the gravel at that speed, it wouldn’t have been a good end. That’s what I think at the moment, but he doesn’t think it. The same thing happened to me last year when he passed me the last two corners so late … he said ‘sorry, the rear was slipping’, but I said ‘to hell … me and the my life we ​​are outside of you “.

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Redding then continues: “We know he is aggressive in overtaking, I don’t mind, but in some points I would like him to think ‘try to overtake me at the next corner like you did last year’. So at least if you hit me I have space, compared to a point where the margin is really small. I took the leap, but I’m going to start driving that way, I’m driving that way, but he’ll have to be more aggressive until someone says this is the overtaking line. I have nothing to lose. If you keep pushing me off the track, you’re fighting for the championship and then I’ll let you off the track and you come complaining … sometimes you should be smarter than trying aggressive moves. “

Redding managed to finish third in Race 1 at Most after fending off a late attack from Rea’s Kawasaki, who took advantage of the BMW man’s loss of momentum to challenge the right turn 15. However, Redding managed to hold out on the outside of Turn 16 and ultimately cut Rea’s nose at the entrance to Turn 17 to maintain position. “I was thinking ‘I do, don’t I?’. And then I said to myself: ‘f *** o, turn off the gas late’ … and then he tried again, and I thought that I have nothing to lose. He had more to lose than me, so in the end I got involved. “