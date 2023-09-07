Pronouncement on national television on account of the 7th of September will be this Wednesday (6.set) at 20:30 and should last about 5 minutes

The President’s Statement Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on radio and TV this Wednesday (September 6, 2023) should preach unity in the country and defense of democracy. The petista will speak at 8:30 pm, due to the September 7th holiday. Lula should speak for 5 minutes and list the actions taken by the government in 8 months of his 3rd term. The main thing, however, will be in line with the slogan chosen for the Homeland Week this year: “Democracy, Union and Sovereignty”. The video was recorded on Monday (September 3). The government’s idea is to depoliticize the national symbols that were identified with support groups for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in recent years.