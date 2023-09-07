White House: Biden intends to meet with Xi Jinping, the US is working on it

US President Joe Biden intends to hold a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council. Writes about it RIA News.

According to him, it is not yet clear whether such a meeting will take place on the sidelines of the forthcoming APEC summit in San Francisco in November. He recalled Biden’s plans to meet with the Chinese leader “at the right time and in the right format.” “I think we will do it, but so far neither side knows when this will happen and in what format,” he said about the likelihood of a meeting.

As Biden clarified, the American side is working on this issue. He made it clear that Washington is satisfied with the intensity of contacts between the two countries.

Earlier, Biden assessed the likelihood of Xi Jinping’s visit to the G20 summit and assumed that this would happen. The summit will be held September 9-10 in New Delhi.