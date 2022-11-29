Previously, it was expected that the TSE would certify the PT’s victory on December 19, when the deadline expires.

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said this Monday (Nov.28.2022) that he will graduate on December 12 – the initially stipulated date was December 19. The petista’s speech was at a closed meeting with members of the MDB, the party that should participate in the new government.

O Power360 found that Lula did not give details. He indicated that, after he graduates, his focus will be on finalizing the names of ministers in his new government.

Graduation is one of the stages of the electoral process. In practice, it is when the Electoral Justice certifies that a candidate has been elected.

The expectation was that Lula’s diplomation would take place on December 19, the deadline for this process. The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre Moraes, can schedule the rite for any date before the deadline.

The following were present at the meeting on Monday, on the side of the MDB:

Rossi Whalenational chairman of the party;

Helder Barbalhogovernor of Pará;

Marcelo Castrovice-leader of the party in the Senate, Budget rapporteur and 1st signatory of the proposal that allows the new government to breach the spending ceiling to pay for a campaign promise;

Isnaldo Bulhõesleader of the party in the Chamber.

There were, on the side of the new government, in addition to Lula himself: