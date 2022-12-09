Deputy will assume political articulation and president of Fiocruz is the strongest name for the Ministry of Health

the deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) and the president of Fiocruz, Nísia Trindade, should be in the next wave of ministers that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will announce next week. The names will probably be announced on Tuesday (Dec.13, 2022), the day following Lula’s diplomacy.

Regarded as a skilled negotiator, Padilha should assume the political articulation of the Planalto Palace. Before the election, he was quoted mainly for a ministry in the economic area —such as the Treasury, which will be Fernando Haddad (PT).

Nísia is the name for the Ministry of Health. She gained notoriety during the pandemic and has Padilha’s support. Several important political actors in Brasilia preferred the doctor Ludhmila Hajjar, who treated powerful patients who had coronavirus in recent years.

The expectation is that there will be other announcements on the same day. Singer Margareth Menezes, for example, was invited to be Minister of Culture. She still hasn’t responded.

Another expectation is about the Ministry of Education. The strongest name today is that of the governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela (no party). It will be necessary, however, to accommodate state representatives when it comes to dividing spaces.

Former governor of Ceará and elected senator, Camilo Santana (PT), is quoted by the Ministry of National Integration. the deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE) is virtually certain to lead the Government in the Chamber.

An Esplanada with Camilo and Izolda is unlikely because there would be 3 relevant positions for politicians in Ceará. The fact that she is a woman weighs in favor of the governor. Female representation in relevant ministries is demanded of Lula.

This Friday (9.Dec.2022), the president-elect made the first ministerial announcements:

Civil House — Rui Costa;

Defense — José Múcio Monteiro;

Farm — Fernando Haddad;

Justice — Flávio Dino;

Foreign Affairs — Mauro Vieira.