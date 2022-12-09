Dominik Livakovic saves penalties and takes Croatia to the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Emiliano Martinez saves penalties and takes Argentina to the semifinals, precisely against Croatia. The two goalkeepers are the absolute protagonists of the first two quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Livakovic, the 27-year-old goalkeeper of Dinamo Zagreb, after 3 penalties saved against Japan in the round of 16 repeats himself in the quarterfinals against Brazil. He neutralizes only one penalty, kicked by Rodrygo, but puts his signature on the feat of the Adriatic selection. In 2 knockout matches, 4 penalties saved. A roster totally worthy, at least, of that made by his predecessor Danjiel Subasic: the Croatia goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup in Russia followed the same path: 3 penalties saved in the round of 16 and one in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Livakovic will face another specialist. Emiliano Martinez, nicknamed Dibu, at 30 had a memorable night against the Netherlands. With 2 penalty saves from van Dijk and Berghuis, the Argentina goalkeeper gave Messi & co. a huge advantage in the challenge from the spot, victoriously closed by the seleccion. The Aston Villa goalkeeper confirms himself as a penalty saver when the stakes become very high: in the semi-final of the 2021 America’s Cup against Colombia, the goalkeeper was decisive with 3 saved penalties. Argentina, as is known, ended up winning the tournament.