President gave the statement in jest; Belém will host the UN climate conference in 2025

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (June 17, 2023), jokingly, that foreigners who visit Belém during COP30 (30th UN Conference on Climate Change), in 2025, will have to learn to “carimbo dance” and the “take açaí”. The petista gave the statement while participating in the act of delivering units of the social program Minha Casa, Minha Vida, in Abaetetuba (PA). “From all over the world, come. Because we are going to show them that we are a people who know how to treat people with respect and decency. We are going to show them that Pará is the land of carimbó, and they are going to have to learn how to dance carimbó. They will have to learn to eat açaí”he declared.