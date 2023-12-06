In his 1st year of his 3rd term, the PT member visited 24 countries on 15 international trips; lands in Rio for Mercosur Summit

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) landed in the early hours of this Wednesday (Dec 5, 2023), at 0:47 am, in Rio de Janeiro, after spending 8 days outside the country visiting 4 countries in what should be his last international trip of 2023. In total, there were 62 days abroad in this 1st year of the PT member’s 3rd term.

In the city of Rio, the president participates in the Mercosul Summit, the last act of the Brazilian presidency of the bloc. The presidents of Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and Bolivia are expected to attend the meeting that will take place at the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio de Janeiro.

In total, Lula visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Germany. The main reason for the trip was Brazilian participation in COP28 – the main UN conference to discuss climate.

Before the COP, on November 29th and 30th, he made a stop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and another in Doha, Qatar. During these trips, he took the opportunity to discuss the conflict between Hamas and Israel with leaders from regions close to the war.

On his way back, Lula stopped in Berlin, Germany, where he signed around 20 bilateral agreements, most of them on the environment and inequality.

This was the president’s 15th international trip since taking office. The lifting of the Power360 Considers 1 day every time Lula spends more than 12 hours outside the country, whether on the day of embarkation or disembarkation.

This is Lula’s last major international trip. At the beginning of November, the president said that he managed to fulfill his objective of recovering Brazil’s image abroad with his trips and, from 2024, he will dedicate himself to traveling around Brazilian states and visiting construction sites.