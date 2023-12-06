Ksenia Kokoreva, head of the anti-phishing team at Mail.ru Mail, called the use of long passwords one of the rules for their reliability.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” on Tuesday, December 5, the expert noted that the more characters a password contains, the more difficult it will be for scammers to guess it.

According to her, it is recommended to use a minimum of 12 characters and include various types of characters in 3-4 categories – upper and lowercase letters, special characters and numbers, the site writes kp.ru.

In addition, you should not use the same password for different accounts, the TV channel reports. “360”. In this case, an attacker can gain access to an account on one resource and check whether it or similar combinations are suitable for an account on another resource.

According to Kokoreva, a good choice is to create random passwords. As a rule, this is a set of unrelated symbols or words. For example, zz6M36Man%b&L. She also advised using password managers – special programs that save passwords in an encrypted format and fill them in automatically if necessary.

“They help manage a large number of complex passwords without remembering them, and can also generate passwords for different accounts if necessary,” the specialist is quoted as saying RT.

She also warned against creating passwords based on personal data – full name, date of birth, passport details or phone number. There is also no need to use simple keyboard shortcuts – qwerty, qawsed or 123qwerty, and dictionary passwords.

A reliable way to prevent hacking is to protect your account using two-factor authentication. When connecting it, the user will not only need to enter a login and password when logging in, but also verification codes that can be received via SMS or a call with a voice message. Such protection will also warn you about an attempt to log into your account and help block hacks.

Also on December 5, the Department for Interaction with Civil Society Institutions and the Media (UOS) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Izvestia that the increase in the number of IT crimes in Russia may be associated with an increase in Internet use. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the most effective method of combating cybercrime remains preventive work with the population, informing them about new methods and schemes for committing high-tech crimes and methods of protecting citizens from them.

In November, the function of protecting chats using a secret code became available to some users of the WhatsApp messenger (owned by the extremist company Meta, recognized in the Russian Federation). As noted NSN, protected chats will not appear in the general list. An outsider will not be able to find and access protected chats.

In October, Deputy Director of the Institute of High-Technology Law, Social and Humanitarian Sciences of the National Research University MIET Genrikh Devyatkin in a conversation with the TV channel “Star” spoke about ways to protect your smartphone from SMS scams. According to him, a person is sent a message that contains a malicious link, most often a form is opened for filling out data. There, the scammer asks the victim to enter his username and password or other necessary information. The attackers’ goal is to gain access to the bank’s application. After this, remote access to bank applications is restored via a password.

In order to protect yourself from such schemes, you should use a special anti-spam application that recognizes calls and messages from intruders and blocks them, and install two-phase authentication in applications, which will become a barrier against scammers.