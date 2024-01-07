According to the president, responses to extremist acts will build the possibility of a 21st century “without a coup d'état” in Brazil

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) released a video this Sunday (7 January 2024) about the anniversary of the extremist attacks on January 8.

In the publication, the PT member states that the “answers” given to “a group of irresponsible people” what “decided to launch a coup” demonstrate the construction of the possibility of Brazil passing through the 21st century “without having a coup d’état”. According to him, it is important for society to remember January 8, 2023 to “being able to guarantee democracy”.

“We must never forget January 8, 2023. The day that some irresponsible people attempted a coup in this country. But the Three Powers stood out and democracy won. And, tomorrow, when this sad episode turns one year old, we will shout loud and clear: freedom, freedom, spread your wings over us. And long live democracy!”, he wrote Lula on his profile on X (former Twitter).

Watch (1min23s):

EVENT IN BRASILIA

This Monday (January 8, 2024), a ceremony called by Lula to remember the extremist acts is expected to bring together around 500 guests in the Black Room of the National Congress. The presidents will be present Rodrigo Pacheco (Senate), Arthur Lira (Chamber) and Roberto Barroso (STF), as well as government ministers, congressmen and governors.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes should also speak. The idea is that, despite possible criticism of the opposition, the speeches remain in line with strengthening democracy.

According to the government, around 2,000 military police officers from the Federal District will be on hand to help with the security of the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the date. There will also be reinforcement with 250 men from the National Force in the vicinity of Planalto.

While authorities and political leaders meet in Brasília during the event, unions and popular fronts promote events in other parts of the country on the same date, with the motto “Brazil unites in defense of democracy”.