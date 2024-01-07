Images of the Constitution are also displayed to mark 1 year since the January 8th attacks against the buildings of the Three Powers

Secom (Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic) designed this Sunday (7 January 2024) the phrase “Democracy unites us” on the facade of the National Congress, in Brasília. Images of the Federal Constitution were also displayed in the Senate and Chamber towers. The action takes place on the eve of the 1-year anniversary of the attacks on January 8, 2023 against the buildings of the Three Powers as a way of extolling democracy. At Palácio do Planalto, a replica of the Constitution was installed.