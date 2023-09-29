Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/29/2023 – 20:10

The President was discharged on Monday or Tuesday. According to the medical team, the procedure occurred without complications. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva underwent hip surgery this Friday (29/09) at the Brasília unit of Hospital Sírio-Libanês. According to the responsible medical team, the procedure was uneventful and that Lula is already awake and talking.

“The procedure was uneventful, the president is already awake and heading towards post-anesthetic recovery. In the next few hours, the president will go to an apartment, a normal room, not requiring semi-intensive care or ICU [unidade de terapia intensiva]”, said cardiologist Roberto Kalil Filho, a doctor who has been following Lula for several years. According to him, the president is already talking, after sedation, and will eat in the next few hours.

Lula has osteoarthritis in the head of the femur in his right hip, which is wear and tear on the cartilage that covers the joints, which causes pain and even limitations in movement, due to friction between the bones. In recent months, the president has been complaining of pain more frequently. The surgery consists of placing prostheses to replace the bone of both the head of the femur and the bone cavity (acetabulum) where it fits, restoring the ability to articulate and move the leg and hip.

During the surgery, Lula underwent general anesthesia, a standard procedure in this type of operation. The expectation is that Lula will remain hospitalized until next Monday (02/10) or Tuesday (03/10), depending on the progress of his initial post-surgical recovery.

Recovery

According to orthopedic doctor Giancarlo Polesello, the specialist responsible for the president’s hip surgery, he should exercise, try to stand and walk in the first few days.

“As long as the patient is able, is conscious, and recovers muscle strength, it is desirable to remove the patient from bed as quickly as possible. If this is achieved, we should achieve this tomorrow morning, because he woke up very well, he is already talking, his lower limb strength is very useful. Probably, [o presidente] He will start actively exercising in bed, then we try to keep him sitting on the bed and so on until he is able to get out of bed, stand up, and take his first steps. He will be able to step on the ground with all his might”, he assured.

In this first phase, according to the doctor, Lula will have to use a walker and crutches to help with his balance until he can stand and walk fully.

The president should feel some pain from the operation for up to two weeks, Polesello said. The prognosis is that within 6 weeks, around a month and a half, he will be fully capable of resuming an intense schedule, including travel.

After being discharged from hospital, the president will go to Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence, from where he will leave over the next few weeks. Lula must undergo physiotherapy sessions and specific exercises. The Presidency’s office also informed that Lula will not make any trips in the period of four to six weeks after the surgery.

The next international commitment should be the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the end of November, followed by a visit to Germany, on December 4th and 5th. According to doctors, he will be fully capable of fulfilling these commitments.

Eyelid surgery

In addition to hip surgery, Lula underwent an eyelid procedure, blepharoplasty, which involves removing excess skin in the region, which gives the appearance of a droopy eyelid.

According to doctor Kalil Filho, the surgery was not informed in advance because it depended on the success of the hip operation. According to him, the hip arthroplasty began promptly at 12pm and ended at 1:13pm. After preparing the room and changing teams, the president underwent blepharoplasty, which lasted from 3pm to 4:16pm. The second procedure was carried out by ophthalmologist Eliane Forno.

“It was not certain that he would undergo any type of procedure. After the end of the orthopedic surgery, he responded very well to the surgery and anesthesia, he took advantage and made this correction”, explained Kalil.

Recovery from this operation is also considered simple, according to the doctor.

jps (Agência Brasil, ots)