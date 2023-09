How did you feel about the content of this article?

Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The United States Department of State announced this Friday (29) the inclusion of another 100 municipal employees of the Nicaraguan regime on the list of people prohibited from entering the USA. This new measure brings to more than 1,000 the number of individuals linked to Daniel Ortega’s regime sanctioned by the White House.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the visa restrictions were imposed due to “these officials’ role in supporting the Ortega regime’s attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the repression of society organizations.” civil”.

Blinken also condemned the recent closure of Catholic universities, including the Central American University (UCA) and the Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE). He highlighted that these actions harm the “dreams of Nicaraguans who seek a better future.”

Recently, INCAE was closed by the Ortega regime, which alleged non-compliance with the institute’s “financial obligations and inconsistencies in data”. INCAE had already participated in a debate panel in 2019 to find a solution to the political crisis in the country.

In addition to the new sanctions, Blinken demanded the release of all political prisoners in Nicaragua, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez, accused of treason. The bishop was sentenced to 26 years in prison and is one of the many victims of the Ortega regime’s repression perpetrated against members of the Catholic Church.

Amid sanctions, Nicaragua continues to persecute political opponents and recently arrested indigenous congressman Brooklyn Rivera.