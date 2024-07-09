Assumption.- Only US President Joe Biden knows whether he “can or cannot” renew his candidacy for re-election to the White House, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after concluding a series of meetings in Asuncion, Paraguay’s capital, where he participated in the summit of Mercosur heads of state, Lula said it was “very difficult” to give “an opinion on the candidacy of another president of another country,” amid growing calls for Biden to abandon his re-election aspirations.

However, Lula said that if he were an American citizen, he would vote for the Democrat.

“Only Biden has the right to take a position on himself, only Biden knows himself perfectly well, only he knows what he has and what he doesn’t have, whether he can or cannot. Therefore, he will make the decision,” stressed the Brazilian president.

“If I were an American voter, I would vote for Biden,” he added.

During his brief stay in Asunción, the Brazilian president participated in the summit of the Heads of State of Mercosur, a bloc made up of Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and the recently incorporated Bolivia, in a meeting marked by the absence of the Argentine president, Javier Milei.

Outside of Mercosur, Lula also held bilateral meetings with the president of host Paraguay, Santiago Peña, and with Panama, José Raúl Mulino, who participated in the Mercosur meeting as a guest country due to its interest in joining the bloc as an associate state.

After the activities concluded, Peña also spoke out when asked about the elections in the United States, although he avoided making any judgments about the electoral race, since “obviously” it will not be his country that “will elect the government” of the North American nation.

“We will work with a second term of President Joe Biden or we will work with President Donald Trump, as we have done in the past. Paraguay’s relationship during President Trump’s administration was very good, so we don’t play bingo, we don’t gamble. We will work with the president that the American people decide,” he said.