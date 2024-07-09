Moscow.- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day visit, his first since Russia sent troops to Ukraine, a move that has complicated relations between the partners and brought Russia closer to India’s rival China.

Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at his residence outside Moscow and will hold talks on Tuesday. Modi last visited Russia in 2019, when he attended a forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok and met Putin. The leaders also met in September 2022 in Uzbekistan at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation bloc.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Modi posted photos on social media platform X with messages in both Russian and English in which he said he was “looking forward to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Alliance between our nations.”

“Stronger ties between our nations will be of great benefit to our people,” he wrote, also posting a photo of himself hugging Putin.

The two leaders were later photographed at Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, according to videos shared by the Kremlin.

Putin gave Modi a tour of the facility on a golf cart and showed him his stables. According to state news agencies, the two had earlier attended an equestrian show with riders in traditional Russian costumes.

In a separate message on X, Modi thanked Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo, and said he was looking forward to Tuesday’s meetings, which he hopes will “go a long way in strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Russia.”

Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a trading partner has grown since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. China and India have emerged as key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies that closed most Western markets to Russian exports. According to analysts, India now gets more than 40% of its oil imports from Russia.

Under Modi, India has shied away from condemning Russia’s military action in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement.