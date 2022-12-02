The week he spent in Brasília demonstrated that the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has regained control of the ball. It was enough for him to meet with three benches – MDB, União Brasil and PSD – that the Transition PEC came out of the lethargy in which it found itself and gained life. The PSD, for example, which the other week warned that its bench did not accept giving a blank check to the future government and did not accept such a high value, on Thursday issued a note in the opposite direction. The MDB also agreed, and União Brasil, a combination of the PSL and Democrats, which, in the recent past, could not even hear the name of the PT, is now all ears and willing to collaborate. Lula will start the week with the certainty that he will win a check with a hefty amount, enough to start fixing the house and demonstrate that the Planalto Palace is under new management. The start of ministerial announcements could further build goodwill in Congress.

*Chico de Gois

Re-election in the IPA does not strengthen the name of piglet for agriculture

Even having managed to approve a change in the statute of the Instituto Pensar Agropecuária (IPA) to guarantee his re-election, former deputy Nilson Leitão is not among the names quoted for the Ministry of Agriculture of the elected government. The change in statute was approved by 45 of the 48 IPA entities. Carlos Ernesto Augustin, a large seed producer in Mato Grosso, was against the change for re-election. Augustin is one of Lula’s interlocutors on field issues. In addition to Leitão and Augustin being on opposite sides in the case of the IPA, sources recall that the former deputy would add little support in terms of the bench. The PSDB, to which it is affiliated, elected 18 federal deputies for 2023. At the Parliamentary Front meeting, deputy Alceu Moreira, from the MDB, said that the FPA should take the agro agenda for discussion with the government.

Transition did not decide on fuel exemption

Members of the Government Transition groups have not yet discussed the tax relief on fuels that was included in the PLOA 2023 and means a waiver of collection of BRL 52.9 billion next year. The revenue rapporteur, Deputy Hélio Leite (União-PA), considered the exemption in his opinion and did not

he was approached by representatives of the next government to change his assessment. Everything indicates that this PIS, Cofins and Cide relief will be maintained through decrees that will come into effect from January 1st of next year.

Zequinha Marinha asks for a report on the carbon credit

Senator Zequinha Marinho (PL-PA) forwarded a request to report the carbon market regulation proposal to the Environment Commission, chaired by Jaques Wagner. The request is the first move by the ruralist group after the approval of Senator Tasso Jereissati’s report for PL 412 in the Senate’s CAE. Although there is no timetable for advancing the matter this year at the CMA, the private sector wants a broad debate on the subject, especially with representatives of sectors that will be impacted by the regulation. One of the doubts that will be taken to the CMA is whether the authorized suppression of the native vegetation area excludes interested parties from the voluntary market. The processing of PL 412 faces strong resistance not only from agriculture, but also from industry.