“Mafia style” marketing denounced for the use of words and names related to organized crime

From the “Cosa nostra” whiskey with lots of miter-shaped bottle to the Talha Mafia wine until the Mafiozzo coffee but also the Two Pig Mafia salt and pepper seasoning: it’s alarm”mafia style” for theItalian agribusiness with million euros in turnover generated by the use of crime-related names.

I am reporting it Coldiretti And Italy supply chain which together with businesses, citizens and institutions demonstrate a Palermo where has she been exposed for the first time a collection of the most scandalous food products sold around the world with names that recall episodes, characters and forms of organized crime more hateful, used to make a business on the pain of the victims and to the detriment of the country’s image.

From the Scotland comes the whiskey “Cosa Nostra” in a bottle in the shape of the characteristic machine gun with drum magazine from the years of Al Capone and Lucky Luciano, while in Portugal you drink wine Talha Mafia “Pistol” complete with a stylized bloodstain on the 3 liter bag in box. In Germany is produced Mafia Coffee Rub Don Marco’s, a condiment for roast meat, such as PorkMafia Texas Gold which, however, does not come from the USA but from Finland.

In Bulgaria you drink the coffee “Mafiozzo” Italian style, instead the snacks “Chilli Mafia” you can buy them at Great Britainwhile in Germany there are spices “Palermo Mafia shooting”, to Brussels there’s the sauce “Sauce Maffia” to season the fries and the “SauceMaffioso”, while in AmericaMissouri, sells the salsa Wicked Cosa Nostra. In Germany, they also drink the “Fernet Mafiosi”complete with a drawing of a godfather, while a gun is even depicted on the collar of the bottle, under the wording “Stop!”.

But there is also the Syrah wine “The Godfather” produced in the Santa Maria Valley California by Paul Late “For those who dare to feel”. The recipe book can then be purchased online “The mafia cookbook” or buy candy on the portal candymafia. com.

A gallery of horrors that the real Made in Italy is striking achieved thanks to the commitment of hundreds of thousands of honest entrepreneurs who work every day to offer products of the highest quality, such as at the Coldiretti Village in Palermo where, over the weekend, it is possible to touch the primates of national agri-food among the farms, companies of excellence in the Italian supply chain and peasant cooks.

To the serious damage to the image of Mafia Marketing adds the insult to the economic exploitation of Made in Italy in a situation in which the counterfeiting and falsification of Italian food products in the agri-food sector alone has now exceeded 120 billion euros, almost double that of exports, and which is costing Italy three hundred thousand jobs, according to an analysis by Coldiretti.

This involves economic and image damage especially in emerging markets where falsehoods are often more widespread than truth and therefore negatively affect consumer expectations.

“The exploitation of names that recall the mafia is a business that causes serious damage to the image of Made in Italy by exploiting stereotypes related to mafia organizationstrivializing almost to normalize it, a phenomenon that has brought pain and mourning throughout the country”, he concludes Ettore Prandini President of Coldiretti.

Subscribe to the newsletter

