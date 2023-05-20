Atlético Nacional is ready for its debut in the semifinal home runsin which he will begin to search for his 18th title in the Colombian League.

The first game for those led by Paulo Autuori will be this Saturday at the Libertad stadium, where they will visit Deportivo Pasto starting at 5:30 in the afternoon, with the transmission of Win Sports +.

The capital of the department of Nariño is usually one of the most difficult to access cities, both by land and by air. More than once, since Pasto was promoted to A in 1999, games had to be postponed because the teams could not arrive or could not leave that city.

Fortunately, Nacional had no problems landing at the Antonio Nariño airport, but, Apparently, the flight that took them from Medellín was quite busy, judging by a video that the club itself published on its social networks.

Apart from the jokes that the players made before boarding the aircraft, the video shows the moment the flight leaves Medellín and then when it lands in Pasto. The only thing to be seen on the ride was a fasten seatbelt sign.

The video shows two players getting off the plane, thankful that the flight was finally over. One, the Brazilian Francisco da Costa, who stood firm on the ground of the airport runway.

The other was goalkeeper Harlen Castillo, who, as soon as he touched down, knelt down and began to thank heaven.

Later, Castillo turned to the cameraman and gave his sentence of what he experienced on the flight: “Send me by bus,” he said.

