President claims to have received approval from the Ministry of Economy to maintain Auxílio Brasil at a high value next year

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) lies when saying that the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600 will end from next year. The Chief Executive repeated that he agreed with the economic team to maintain the benefit at this amount in 2023.

“IT IS lie [o fim do auxílio de R$ 600]. Look, dear Lula, let’s assume that the information is true. How much was Bolsa Família in Lula’s government? […] Now isIt’s 3 times bigger than in his time”, said Bolsonaro in an interview with the program face to faceat the YouTubeperformed by presenter Rica Perrone.

In live this Saturday morning (13.Aug.2022) with deputy André Janones (Avant), Lula said that maintaining the aid of R$ 600 will only be possible with his reelection. “The only possibility for Emergency Aid to continue is for us to win the elections and do what the people expect us to do: respect it”declared Lula.

Auxílio Brasil was boosted, 80 days before the elections, with the approval of the PEC of kindnesses, which increased the value of the benefit from R$ 400 to R$ 600 until the end of this year. Bolsonaro claimed to have received approval from the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to maintain this level for about 20 million families next year.

“Another R$ 200 was approved until December. [São] R$ 600. What have I already discussed with Paulo Guedes? I don’t say anything without talking to him. ‘PG, can you keep these R$200 more next year?’ He said: ‘yes, if you do this, this and this’. So, the R$ 600 of emergency aid will be maintained next year”, declared.

Bolsonaro’s government plan prioritized the maintenance of the boosted value of R$ 600 of the benefit. The Chief Executive has already stated that, for the extension of the boosted portion, the approval of Congress will be necessary with the approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution).

In this Saturday’s interview, Bolsonaro repeated criticism of Lula for having maintained a dialogue with what he called “dictators” from other countries. According to him, at election time, Lula wants to be “difference”.

“The guy signs a letter for democracy, but he was always friends with Chavez, Maduro, Fidel Castro, Evo Morales, Mujica, Lugo, Bachelet, Kim Jong-un. And now when election time comes, they want to be different. It can’t be different. Nobody will believe. They start going to churches now. Never been, go every 4 years“, said.

PowerDate

Bolsonaro is in 2nd place in the voting intention polls. Among voters who claim to have received some portion of Auxílio Brasil in the last month, the president has 25% of the intentions, as the poll showed. PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022. In this segment, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has 58% of voting intentions.

In the general scenario, the picture for the presidential succession remains stable. Lula has 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro has 35%. The other candidates, together, add up to 15%. In the 2nd round, Lula would defeat Bolsonaro by 50% to 40%, according to the poll. Another 5% would vote blank or nullify the vote in this scenario, while 4% are undecided.

O PowerDate interviewed 3,500 people in this round in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 pp for the general set of data and 3.4 pp when only those who received the aid are considered.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The data were through calls to cell phones and landlines. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.