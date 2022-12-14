the dream of the Argentina national team stays alive in World Cup Qatar 2022. The unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia on the first day of the tournament it was already forgotten and now the Albiceleste is back in a final, the sixth in its history and the second in the last three World Cups.

In the world Cup Brazil 2014the South American team reached the final of the tournament after beating Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands in the previous stages. However, in the final they lost against Germany, due to the goal of Mario Gotzewhich he scored with 7 minutes to go before extra time ended.

Javier Mascherano, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Agüero are some of the players who were in that match and who are no longer in the league now. Argentina national team. Instead, new figures have arrived such as Julian Alvarez or Rodrigo de Paul who have established themselves as figures.

The players who are still in Argentina after the final against Germany in Brazil 2014

Lionel Messi He was one of the figures of the Albiceleste 8 years ago in the World Cup held in South American territory. On that occasion, as has happened up to now in Qatar 2022, the jersey number 10 of Argentina He started in all matches and scored 4 goals, but could not make a difference in the final against the Teutons.

Messi and Di María were in the final of Argentina against Germany 8 years ago. Photo: EFE

In addition to the current PSG player, the only one who is in the team led by Lionel Scaloni this year and who was in 2014 with Alejandro Sabellait is angel di maria. In fact, ‘Noodle’ was also a key player for the South Americans, as a starter in the group stage and with the winning goal against Switzerland in the round of 16.

However, in the quarterfinals against Belgium he suffered a tear in the thigh, so he could no longer have activity in the semifinals or in the final. Now, like Messi, who was voted Ballon d’Or on that occasion, Di María will have the opportunity for revenge next Sunday, December 18, at the Lusail Stadium.