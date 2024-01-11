Biden said in a statement that US and British forces “successfully carried out strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation” in the Red Sea.

The statement added, “Today, under my direction, US military forces – in cooperation with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands – carried out successful strikes against a number of targets in Yemen that are being used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the most important waterways in the world.” “

Biden noted in his statement that the strikes come “in direct response to the unprecedented Houthi attacks against international naval vessels in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history.”

The statement continued: “These attacks have put American personnel, civilian sailors, and our partners at risk, as well as commerce and freedom of navigation. More than 50 countries have been affected in 27 attacks on international commercial shipping. Crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy.” “More than 2,000 ships were forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea, which could cause weeks of delays in product shipping times. On January 9, the Houthis launched their largest attack to date, directly targeting American ships.”

Biden stressed that the international community's response to the reckless Houthi attacks is united and firm, adding, “Last month, the United States launched Operation Prosperity Sentinel – a coalition of more than 20 countries committed to defending international shipping and deterring Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. We also joined the More than 40 countries condemned the Houthi threats. Last week, we, in cooperation with 13 allies and partners, issued an unequivocal warning that the Houthi rebels will bear the consequences if their attacks do not stop. Yesterday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution calling on the Houthis to end their attacks on Merchant and merchant ships.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Today’s defensive action comes on the heels of this widespread diplomatic campaign and escalating attacks by Houthi rebels against commercial shipping. These targeted strikes represent a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to jeopardize freedom of navigation.” “One of the world's most important trade routes is at risk. I will not hesitate to direct further action to protect our people and the free flow of international trade as necessary.”