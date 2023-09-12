Meeting will be at 4pm this Tuesday; president has not yet visited the region, where 47 people died in an extratropical cyclone

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called a ministerial meeting for 4pm this Tuesday (September 12, 2023) to discuss new aid strategies for Rio Grande do Sul. The state has been suffering from heavy rains and floods for more than a week, since a cyclone extratropical atmosphere passed through the region.

“The president has now decided to hold a meeting with the interministerial committee that was created, by the acting president, on Friday, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), which is monitoring the progress, the developments of all government actions related to the tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul. We reached 47 deaths today, now the information was updated that we still have 8 people missing”said minister Paulo Pimenta (Secom), in an interview with the portal UOL.

This Tuesday, the death toll reached 47 people. Lula has not yet visited the region and has been criticized for his absence. Last week, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said on Thursday (September 7, 2023) that the president needed to stay in Brasília to participate in the September 7 parade and that, the day before, he had had the flu .

On Friday (September 8, 2023), Lula left for India, where he participated in the G20 leaders’ summit. He returned to Brazil at 11pm on Monday (September 11, 2023) and spends the day this Tuesday at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília.

The number of missing remains at 46, 30 in Muçum, 8 in Lajeado and another 8 in Arroio do Meio. Civil Defense counted 340,928 people affected in the State. To date, 3,130 have been rescued in the 97 municipalities affected by the floods caused by the extratropical cyclone. 4,794 gauchos remain homeless and 20,517 displaced.

To help, the Rio Grande do Sul Executive established a PIX (CNPJ) bank account key to receive donations from those who wish to help flood victims.