The story behind the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta has been quite controversial – and intriguing – due to the versions that the confessed murderer, Daniel Sancho, has given about it; as well as his active collaboration with the authorities of Thailand.

Now, new information has been revealed about Arrieta’s future plans in Spain, which could include Sancho.

(Be sure to read: It wasn’t through networks: new version of how Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho met).

The tragic event was discovered on August 5. A few days later, the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho He confessed to having committed the murder of the Colombian.

Daniel Sancho, young Spaniard. Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment

I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage

The findings were made after the murderer stated: “I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He had me as a hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. “It made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, it has forced me to do things I would never have done.”.

Later, during a police statement, the agent in charge of the case called him a “premeditated murder” with the purpose of “ending the relationship” they had.

However, in an interview published by the magazine Hello!you can read that Arrieta probably thought differently.

‘I’m looking to expand to Spain’

From the first day, Sancho said that he felt intimidated by the man from Córdoba and even forced to be with him.

However, in January 2023, the previously mentioned media spoke with the surgeon and asked him about his profession and future plans.

In the talk, he said that his “great passion” was operating, especially if it involved reconstructive surgeries. So much so that he had little time for himself.

“I dedicate myself one hundred percent to my patients, so much so that On many occasions I don’t have time for my personal life.“He said, later explaining that he had several patients around the world. He even operated in the Middle East.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

Because of this, the man had plans to expand his personal brand, not only with his business, but also with a “gastronomic project” in Spain.

“For 2023, apart from expanding my practice in Spain, a gastronomic project is coming up, which is another of my passions. I have left polo behind a bit, which is my favorite sport, because I dedicate most of my days to my patients,” he commented.

Daniel Sancho is the son of the Spanish actors Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sanchoand his grandfather was the famous actor Sancho Gracia.

However, the 29-year-old did not come out with a particular taste for the cameras or the theater, but rather dedicated himself to the ‘art of cooking’.

He has been a cook, had his own YouTube channel and worked in several restaurants before the crime.

What will happen to Daniel Sancho?



The Spaniard has been in provisional detention in Koh Samui prison, in the south of Thailand since August 7while his parents and the family of doctor Edwin Arrieta prepare their legal strategies.

A police source told the agency EFE that the Police are concluding the investigation report on the case – which details the motives for the crime and the evidence that incriminates the Spaniard, in addition to his confession –. They plan to hand it over to the Prosecutor’s Office in mid-September.

Although the Police deliver the report in the next few days, the investigation could continue later, since the Prosecutor’s Office You would have the remaining period of the initial 84 days to request more tests if you consider it necessary.

Once the report has been delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office and it, in turn, sends its report to the judge before November, The Court could set the trial date and it would take until 2024 to hear the sentence.

(Also: The harsh response of Edwin Arrieta’s family to those who call them ‘narcos’).

The family of Colombian Arrieta analyzes their next moves with lawyers. See also Stellantis leads car production in Spain with almost 40% of the total Photo: Twitter: @DPalomino10

For its part, the family of Colombian Arrieta analyzes their next moves with lawyers after learning the strategy that the legal team of Daniel Sancho so that he is not sentenced to death for confessing to the murder of the doctor in Thailand.



Luis Romero, a collaborating lawyer with the firm that represents the Colombian’s family, anticipated that they will not only seek to have Sancho convicted; They will also demand financial compensation for the damages caused.

Although the lawyers have not agreed with Arrieta’s loved ones on the amount to be requested, they are analyzing how much it could be. “Compensations are somewhat higher than in Spain, so you can expect a minimum of 500,000 euros (more than two billion Colombian pesos)“said Romero for the legal portal Confilegal.

The lawyer also left the door open for that amount to increase, depending on the Thai authorities: “There, not only what the Thai prosecutor’s office asks for, but also the opinion of the family will be very important.”

Laura Natalia Bohórquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO