The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, demanded this Wednesday in Madrid “a ceasefire” in Ukraine to “open paths of dialogue” and end the war.

“Without a ceasefire, it is not possible to continue”warned Lula da Silva, on an official visit to Spain, in an act attended by King Felipe VI and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

the brazilian president is in favor of creating a forum of countries to promote peace, a proposal that has caused discomfort in the European Union and the United States considering that it adopts an equidistant position between the two parties in conflict.

There is no one who says peace, except me, who screams peace as if I were alone

in the desert

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, revealed this Wednesday in Madrid his disagreements with the European Union (EU) on how to end the war in Ukrainebut showed harmony with Pedro Sánchez to conclude the agreement with Mercosur.

Lula, criticized by Westerners for considering his position towards Moscow lukewarm, insisted this Wednesday in Madrid that Russia and Ukraine have to negotiate peace and there is “no use saying who is right” in the war they are waging.

King Felipe VI of Spain receives Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Photo: Chema Moya / POOL / AFP

Now the thing to do is stop the war

“No one can doubt that We Brazilians condemn Russia’s territorial violation against Ukraine. The mistake happened, the war started,” Lula said at a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a two-day visit to Spain.

However, “now there is no use saying who is right, who is wrong. Now the thing to do is stop the warLula added, expressing his frustration at how little talk of peace is said.

“There is no one who says peace, except me, who shouts peace as if I were alone in the desert,” said the Brazilian leader, who visited Portugal before Madrid.

When asked to Who do the annexed regions belong to? by Russia from Crimea and Donbas, Lula replied that it was not up to him to decide.

“It is not for me to decide whose Crimea is (…) Those who are going to discuss that are the Russians and the Ukrainians.“, claimed Lula, who had recently suggested that kyiv give up this territory to facilitate peace, irritating the Ukrainians.

Sánchez, for his part, asked to keep in mind that The conflict started with the Russian invasion, in February 2022.



“In this war, there is an aggressor and there is a victim: the aggressor is [el presidente ruso, Vladimir] Putin and the attacked, in this case, is a people that the only thing it does is fight for territorial integrity, for its national sovereignty and for its freedom,” said Sánchez.

Lula has run into the United States, Europe and Ukraine after accuse the United States of “fostering war” and ask the EU to “start talking about peace”, after holding a meeting with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, ten days ago.

He had previously argued that the responsibilities for the war unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were shared. The United States was quick to accuse him of “echoing Russian and Chinese propaganda”and Ukraine encouraged him to visit the country to understand “the real causes and essence” of the war.

