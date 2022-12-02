President-elect said he expected approval of the original text, but admitted that he “knows how to negotiate”

the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (2.Dec.2022) that he hopes that Congress will have “sensitivity” to approve the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) as the text was presented in the Senate.

“I hope that the National Congress, the Chamber and the Senate simply have sensitivity and can vote the way we want. If you need to reach an agreement, we also know how to negotiate”, said. Lula gave an interview to journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government. He announced that he will return to São Paulo on the afternoon of this Friday and that he should return to Brasília on Sunday (4.Dec.2022).

The proposal breaches the spending ceiling to fund Lula’s campaign promises. The text was presented by Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) on November 28. It should be voted on by the Constitution and Justice Commission and the full Senate next week.

The proposed proposal determines the withdrawal of the Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaced the Bolsa Família, from the rule for 4 years, from 2023 to 2026 and can withdraw up to R$ 198 billion from the ceiling. read full of the proposal (116 KB).

Allied and Centrão parties, however, negotiate to dehydrate the text. They consider that the period of 4 years is too long. It should end up being reduced to 2 years. Regarding the value, it is also discussed taking from the ceiling only the resources necessary to fund the Brazil Aid.

Questioned about what would be the lowest acceptable value for the PEC, Lula said that what interests him is the text sent. “There is no minimum amount. […] If one day you have to trade, never give in before the trading limit. If I now put the limit for less, it’s the less that will be worth it. So if I have to speak, I will put it for more”, said.

Lula also criticized the Budget presented by the current government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “People know that it is not the government that needs this PEC, it is Brazil that needs this PEC. […] It seems to me that they want to leave this country at zero so that we can start governing again. He can do all the mess they want, we’re going to fix this country.”said.