The future of Throw begins to take shape. The Renaissance of the Turin brand officially began thanks to the Pu+Ra Zero design manifesto, which showed the brand’s new stylistic course, effectively anticipating what will be the stylistic features of the new models, starting with the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon, ready to abandon the city car label to grow and become a crossover. The only car that currently represents the range of the Italian car manufacturer will also be the first to start the path of rebirth, following precisely that path that unites the past and future of the reality led by Luca Napoliano.

The CEO of the brand has provided the first indications of what it will be the new Ypsilon, on the road since 2024. The front, for example, will almost certainly take up the new chalice shown on Pu+Ra Zero, an element that will be repeated on all new models, including the new flagship and the Delta. And if the new front light signature is so distinctive, the rear will find the first of many references to heritage: those circular headlights that have made the history of some of the most popular cars from the Turin automaker, including the Stratos. The circles will also be new, which will re-propose the goblet through a three-element design. The new Lancia Ypsilon will also be the first car from the Stellantis premium brand to have a fully electric version, without however completely abandoning traditional engines.

Such a multi-energy approach suggests that the new generation could be born on one of the shared platforms that are already the basis of other models of the group, the CMP for example, which was used for the Jeep Avenger and will also be used for the Fiat crossover and the Alfa Romeo B-segment. However, the dimensions will grow, with the crossover forms likely to reach 4.1 meters in length. The interiors will be elegant and will once again take up some elements of the past, in particular the shapes of the dashboard of the Beta Trevi. The environment will still be modern and digital, full of innovations and ready to accompany customers into the future. The solutions and coverings will also arise from the collaboration with Cassina, a luxury fashion and furniture company born in 1927 which together with Lancia will present the first all of the partnership launched on the occasion of the Design Day at the Milan Design Week 2023, during which we could also see a first concept that will anticipate the new Ypsilon.