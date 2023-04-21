BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has asked the interim minister of the Institutional Security Office, Ricardo Cappelli, to search the ministry to find and remove people who are still in government and have participated in the attacks on January.

“One of the things that the president determined is to do an x-ray, an evaluation of anyone who had any participation in the acts of January 8th. Those who participated, those who mobilized, those who took part in those acts that are working wherever they are, will not remain in government. This x-ray has to be done”, Padilha told journalists this Friday.

Cappelli, who was executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and intervened in the security of the Federal District after the January attacks, temporarily took over the GSI with the departure of reserve general Marcos Gonçalves Dias and his executive secretary, Ricardo Nigri.

The change was made after the revelation of images that showed the general on the third floor of the Planalto during the attacks, removing people from the place. Although it is known that Dias was in the Palace on the day, the president was bothered by the fact that he asked the then minister several times for images of the third floor and heard that they did not exist.

Inside Planalto, the assessment is that GDias took a long time to remove Bolsonarists from the GSI – an example would be the captain who appears giving water to the invaders – and that he did not have control of the body.

“One of the responsibilities in this interim moment is precisely this x-ray, with the institutions that seek to identify evidence of a relationship between civil and military servants with the terrorist acts that have been carried out by the Federal Police and the Judiciary”, said Padilha.

The president intends to re-discuss the role of the GSI and its way of acting when he returns from his trip to Portugal and Spain. Within the government, there are those who defend that the body should be commanded by a civilian and who even ask for its extinction.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)