Genoa – This afternoon the firefighters of the Mario Meloncelli detachment intervened in Boasi, in the municipality of Bargagli (Genoa), to the fire of a house.

The flames, which broke out in an adjacent structure, affected the wooden roof. The flames soon spread throughout the house. The firefighters tried to limit the damage, but however the roof collapsed making the house, currently uninhabited, unusable.

No one she got involved.