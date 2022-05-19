Marriage of the PT pre-candidate for the presidency with the sociologist is held in São Paulo this Wednesday

Former President’s Wedding Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) with the sociologist Rosângela Silva, Janja, in São Paulo, brought together politicians, artists and celebrities this Wednesday (May 18, 2022). The ceremony is held at the Contemporâneo 8076 space, owned by Grupo Bisutti, in the south of the city of São Paulo.

A special security scheme was set up in front of the party venue. THE Power 360 confirmed with some guests that, in the invitation, there was a request that cell phones not be taken. At the ceremony, the devices were “confiscated.

The guests, approximately 200, received the wedding invitations with a QR Code. They were notified of the location hours before the ceremony. Images shared on social media show a police car on standby in front of the event.

The profile Lulaverse, a channel about PT’s campaign, is publishing publications about the wedding in real time. According to the page, guests started arriving around 6:15 pm.

Among the guest artists are singer Gilberto Gil and his daughter Bela Gil, former BBB Gil do Vigor and singers Daniela Mercury and Teresa Cristina. Among the politicians are Gleisi Hoffmann, Fernando Haddad, Geraldo Alckmin, Dilma Rousseff and Marcelo Freixo.

Below are some records:

Janja’s dress

A photo of Janja dressed as a bride, recorded by photographer Ricardo Stuckert, was released by the PT’s communication team earlier in the evening. The piece is signed by Helô Rocha and made by Edson Honda.

The dress is in organza (fabric made of silk) in off white, with embroidery made by embroiderers from Rio Grande do Norte. On the skirt, there are themed designs, such as a cactus, stars (symbol of the PT), and northeastern flowers. Advisers to Lula’s campaign publicized the piece with the name “Luar do Sertão”.