San Miguel de Allende.- Alejandro Daniel, “N” murderer of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, he was sentenced to 13 years and 9 months for killing a man in the middle of last year in the center of the city.

The facts:

The facts that led to his sentence establish that minutes before midnight on March 14 of last year, Alejandro Daniel “N” was riding a sports motorcycle on Jesús street, almost on the corner of Embankment street in the downtown area of ​​San Miguel de Allende.

On the same road and in the opposite direction, José Francisco “N” was traveling in a car in the company of Alfredo “N” who was in the passenger seat and two more friends who were in the back seat.

When the two vehicles ran into each other in a single lane, José Francisco “N” asked the sentenced person to give way; who responded with a negative to his request, in addition to beginning to insult them.

Annoyed by the offenses, Alfredo “N” got out of the passenger seat to face Alejandro Daniel “N”, who stuck a knife in his left side. Weak, the victim dragged himself to the vehicle where his friends were and again boarded the passenger side, asking José Francisco “N” to start the car and leave the place.

Before the victim managed to start the car, the sentenced man walked towards them and threw his helmet against the windshield, then approached the driver’s window, where José Francisco “N” was, hitting him at chest height with the same instrument with which he had injured Alfredo “N” minutes before.

A As a result of the penetrating chest wound, José Francisco “N” lost his life. The Specialized Homicide Investigation Unitwas in charge of the investigations to clarify the homicide, criminal investigation agents gathered all the evidence that proved that Alejandro Daniel “N”, murdered the subject, this was integrated into the folder that was presented to the judicial authority.

During the oral trial hearing, the evidence was released through which the agent of the Public ministry verified before the control judge that Alejandro Daniel “N” is responsible for the murder of José Francisco “N”.

Due to the foregoing, he was sentenced to 13 years and 9 months in prison for the crime of homicide, in addition to denying him benefits and alternative sentences; he must cover the payment for the concept of fine and payment for compensation.