Fernández’s visit to Brasilia will be in celebration of the 200 years of bilateral relations between Brazil and Argentina

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet for the 5th time this year with Argentine President Alberto Fernández. In commemoration of 200 years of bilateral relations between both countries, Fernández will make a state visit to Brasília, on June 26th.

The visit will take place 2 days after the deadline for confirmation of candidates for the Presidency of Argentina. Fernández withdrew from running for reelection by Casa Rosada. The government is going through political turmoil, in addition to a new economic crisis, with a strong loss of the population’s purchasing power and a devaluation of the Argentine peso.

At the meeting, Lula and Fernández should review the joint declaration signed by the 2 countries in their 1st meeting, in January, when the PT member went to Buenos Aires. The possibility of a common currency in the region should also be discussed – a topic already addressed by the Lula government previously. The new currency could help Argentina to overcome dependence on the dollar.

