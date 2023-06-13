Fernández’s visit to Brasilia will be in celebration of the 200 years of bilateral relations between Brazil and Argentina
The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet for the 5th time this year with Argentine President Alberto Fernández. In commemoration of 200 years of bilateral relations between both countries, Fernández will make a state visit to Brasília, on June 26th.
The visit will take place 2 days after the deadline for confirmation of candidates for the Presidency of Argentina. Fernández withdrew from running for reelection by Casa Rosada. The government is going through political turmoil, in addition to a new economic crisis, with a strong loss of the population’s purchasing power and a devaluation of the Argentine peso.
At the meeting, Lula and Fernández should review the joint declaration signed by the 2 countries in their 1st meeting, in January, when the PT member went to Buenos Aires. The possibility of a common currency in the region should also be discussed – a topic already addressed by the Lula government previously. The new currency could help Argentina to overcome dependence on the dollar.
Remember the other occasions on which Lula and Fernández met:
- 1st.jan and 2.jan: Fernández came to Brazil to attend Lula’s presidential inauguration in Brasilia; he also met with the petista at the Itamaraty Palace;
- 23.jan and 24.jan: Lula went to Argentina on his 1st trip as president, when he participated in the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Summit with Fernández; moreover, he made a joint statement with the Argentine president after a bilateral meeting in Buenos Aires;
- 2.May: Fernández came to Brazil again for a bilateral meeting with Lula at the Alvorada Palace; It is
- May 30: Fernández came to Brasilia for the meeting of South American presidents; a bilateral meeting was also held at the Itamaraty Palace.
