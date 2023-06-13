The latest installment of the successful action series Mega Man X comes to Steam and smartphones. Capcom has announced Mega Man X DiVE Offline for pc (Steam), iOS and Android. As its title suggests, it is an offline version of the free mobile game Mega Man X DiVE. It will be released in 2023.

Today during the event Capcom Showcasethe company announced that Mega Man X DiVEthe adventure of Megaman for mobile, previously only available in two countries, is coming west in a new offline edition.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline is a 2D side-scrolling action platformer set in a digital repository called the Deep Log, which contains information from all of the games in Mega Man X. Players can control various characters from across the franchise of Mega Man X and use them to complete missions in stages also drawn from the series, while leveling up characters, weapons, and more.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline is coming to Steam, iOS, and Android!

Dive into exciting, side-scrolling action, and power up iconic characters from multiple different Mega Man series!

Mega Man X DiVE Offline launches in 2023!

Although the game features the classic game style of MegamanThere are some notable changes. For example, enemies do not drop recovery items, and while individual story stages will be included Mega Man Xeach one is divided into five missions.

Starting characters include Mega Man X, Zero and Axl, but more can be unlocked as players progress. Unlocks include villains like Sigma and vileas well as characters from other games Megamanas Mega Man Volnutt, Roll Caskett and Tron Bonne of Mega Man Legends.

Mega Man X Dive Offline will be released for Steam and mobile devices in the west later this year. The game was first released in March 2020 in parts of Asia, but is scheduled to be deactivated in September 2023.