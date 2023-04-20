Gonçalves Dias left Lula’s government this Wednesday (April 19, 2023); until the beginning of April 2019, Bolsonaro had lost 2 ministers

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is heading towards the end of the 4th month of his 3rd term with the 1st casualty in the government: Marco Gonçalves Dias, who resigned late this Wednesday afternoon (19.Apr.2023). The reserve general was chief minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

In the same period, in 2019, 2 ministers offormer President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left the government: Gustavo Bebianno (General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic), who died in 2019, and Ricardo Vélez Rodriguez (Education). They stayed in office for 48 days and 98 days, respectively. With the scenario, Lula and Bolsonaro accumulate ministerial crises at the beginning of their terms.

Lula walks with 2 other ministries holders still creating noise for the government: Daniela do Waguinho (RJ) and Juscelino Filho (MA), both from União Brasil. The minister is accused of alleged involvement with militiamen in Rio de Janeiro.

Juscelino, who was put on the wall by the Planalto Palace, was exposed for accusations of using public resources for alleged personal favoritism.

Gonçalves Dias left office on the same day that he would go, as a guest, to the Public Security and Combating Organized Crime Commission of the Chamber. Hours before the meeting scheduled for 2 pm on Wednesday, the CNN Brazil released images from the security cameras of the Planalto Palace in which the former minister appears walking in the building’s premises.

The decision regarding the resignation of the reserve general was taken after a meeting between President Lula and ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Paulo Pimenta (Secretary of Communication) with Gonçalves Dias.