Mexico.-The death of the musician and singer Aaron Carter shocked the world of international entertainmentespecially to his fans, since his death was sudden and also made headlines in all the media.

Aaron Carter died last November, who also suffered from addiction and mental health problems, since several years ago, it was made public in various media as well and everyone regretted it.

Aaron’s body was found lifeless by his maid in the bathtub of his house in Lancaster, California, USA and after the first investigations, the police ruled out murder and began an investigation into the case.

We recommend reading:

Now they make it known that the death of Aaron Carter was due to drowning Well, the Los Angeles forensic doctor has reported it like this and the autopsy report, which has been obtained by ‘Entertainment Tonight’, confirms it.

Aaron Carter. Instagram photo

“Aaron Carter died in a bathtub after inhaling compressed gas and ingesting alprazolam”, explained the medical examiner, who in turn points out that alprazolam is a generic form of Xanax and difluoroethane can alter a person’s mental state if inhaled through the mouth or nose, a practice known as “huffing.”

It is known that Aaron had a difficult relationship with his famous older brother Nick Carterin whose shadow he became famous in the early 2000s and months before his death supported two women who accused Nick of alleged assault.

According to information published by TMZ, Aaron lost his life accidentally, after having ingested several sedatives and that once inside the bathtub he would have slipped under the water and without any possibility of being able to act, he lost his life.

We recommend reading: