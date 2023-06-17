President debuts weekly broadcast on Tuesday, but will have to change the day because of departure for Rome on Monday night

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) you will not be able to repeat the day of your live weekly in the 2nd edition. The program, called “Conversation with the President”, will be broadcast on Monday (June 19, 2023) because the PT left for Rome that night. The 1st edition was on Tuesday, at 8:30 am. The schedule will be maintained. The broadcast recorded a timid audience when compared to other live broadcasts made by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his government, from 2019 to 2022. For Manoel Fernandes, director of the data analysis company bitesBolsonarism “dominated” the technique of communication on social media while the left, in general, failed to digitize its network of supporters.