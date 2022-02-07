President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on February 7 that they are currently trying to kill him.

Speaking about attempts to kill his children, Lukashenka called what is happening “outrageous.”

“This is not a red line, this is already something more,” the head of state added in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

On April 17, 2021, Lukashenka announced the arrest of a group of people who were preparing an assassination attempt on him and his children. According to the president, US intelligence agencies are involved in this.

Four defendants have been charged. Two were detained by FSB officers in Moscow – we are talking about Zenkovich, who has US and Belarusian citizenship, and political scientist Alexander Fedut.

According to Lukashenka, lawyer Yury Zenkovich has long been associated with the US intelligence services and he was granted American citizenship for protection.

According to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, the Russian special services have a volume of evidence about the impending assassination attempt on Lukashenka.

At the end of April, those accused of preparing a coup d’etat in Belarus and an attempt on the life of the president of the republic confessed to organizing the crime and told the details of their plan.

According to the Belarusian investigation, the coup attempt was financed from abroad, the conspirators maintained close ties with terrorist groups.

As Zenkovich said, in preparation for the coup, three tasks were solved: “neutralization of the country’s leadership itself, arrest, for example, internment or physical elimination”, blocking units that could resist, and “occupying the symbolic objects of the city.”