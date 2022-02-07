Turin, death of little Adam Janati: the investigations and the first words of the mother

All the investigations of the case for the tragic death of the child are underway Adam Janati, the 15-month-old baby who died falling from a window on the eighth floor. The investigators have decided to open an investigation with the hypothesis of a crime of manslaughter.

This terrible tragedy has shocked everyone room mates of the building. In fact, on the place where the little one died, they laid gods flowers and a soft toy.

This dramatic event took place in the morning of Thursday 3 February. Precisely in a building that is located in via Pacini 1in the Barriera district, in Turin.

From a first reconstruction, it would seem that the child was at his grandparents’ house. His parents had left him there night beforebecause they had to work.

However, around 11.30 in the morning, the little one was left alone in the sitting room of the House. When the investigators entered the house they smelled freshly cooked food. This is why they think that the child has arrived in the room, while the grandmother and aunt were busy in the chores.

Probably in a moment of distraction, the little one climbed onto the window, which was under a sofa. Unfortunately it is too protruding and fell to a height of about 20 meters. For the doctors he died instantly because of the trauma reported after the fall.

Death of little Adam Janati, the first words of his mother

The aunt and grandmother are still in shock from the loss, in fact they still are hospitalized in the hospital. There mom Saraonly 32 years old, shortly afterwards he told investigators:

We had already left it to our grandmother before, we both work. We last saw him the night before, said goodbye and left. He was used to being in that house.

The autopsy is expected in the next few hours, but only this exam will give more concrete answers on what happened to the baby.