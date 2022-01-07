The riots in Kazakhstan are the result of foreign interference. This opinion was expressed by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, visiting a temple in Minsk on January 7.

“We were worried about it. And I always warned: as soon as we allow some kind of crack, water will rush there. A holy place is never empty. This is what happened in Kazakhstan. Foreign bandits took advantage of this and rushed, first of all, to the prosperous south, “the agency quotes him.BelTA “…

The head of state pointed out the need to find out “who is behind these bandits.”

Lukashenka noted that he took a tougher course towards preserving sovereignty and independence, as well as strengthening ties with friendly countries.

“I must tell you that this year will not be easy. The world will change dramatically. The world will change in terms of uniting peoples and states in unions. It will not only be difficult for states like us to survive alone, it will be impossible. Therefore, I took a tougher course to preserve our sovereignty and independence, so that we are a state. But they were in close connection with our closest friends and brothers, ”he stressed.

As the Belarusian leader specified, he means Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine by such states.

Earlier that day, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, made an appeal to the citizens of the country in connection with the riots. He stated that the Kazakh authorities did not intend to negotiate with the terrorists. He pointed out that Kazakhstan had to deal with armed and trained bandits.

The President of Kazakhstan said that the free media and “foreign figures” became accomplices in the events in the country. The head of state ordered the armed forces to open fire to kill the terrorists. The Kazakh authorities are continuing their counterterrorism operation, he added.

Protests, which soon escalated into riots, began in Kazakhstan on January 2. Residents of cities, dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, came to the rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 tenge (20 rubles) per liter.

The situation was especially aggravated in Alma-Ata: protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. Shootings were reported between the military and protesters.

On January 5, Tokayev dismissed the country’s government and became the head of the Security Council. At a meeting of the Security Council, he called the situation undermining the integrity of the state and said that he had turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. On January 6, the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO were sent to Kazakhstan. From Russia, the mission included units and military units of the Airborne Forces.

On the morning of January 7, law enforcement officers in Kazakhstan reported the arrest of more than 3 thousand participants in the riots. The security forces liquidated 26 armed criminals. Another 18 rioters were injured.

In addition, during the riots, 18 security officials were killed, two of them were beheaded. The brutal actions of the attackers, as the Alma-Ata commandant’s office are convinced, testifies to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations that attacked the city.

Also, the National Guard of the Republic reported the death of two servicemen.

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors, more than ten doctors were injured. Until January 19, a state of emergency was introduced throughout the republic.