Suspected criminal offenses Police are investigating the suspected murder in Seinäjoki, one person was arrested

In Southern Ostrobothnia In Seinäjoki, one person died in a violence on Wednesday, police said on Friday. According to police, the act took place in a private apartment in the center of Seinäjoki on Wednesday evening.

“One person died as a result of the violence and the case is being investigated as a murder,” a police statement said.

Police said they arrested one person for the act.

Police do not provide additional information about the case at this stage, such as the gender or age of the suspect and the victim.