President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko rejoiced for the victory of the Belarusian tennis player Arina Sobolenko at the Australian Open championship. Video footage of the Belarusian leader celebrating this event was published on Saturday, January 28, in the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”close to the press service of Lukashenka.

The report notes that Lukashenka watched the final of the tournament, was ill and worried, and even “in places he used foul language.” It is also emphasized that the President of Belarus predicted Sobolenko’s victory in the second and third sets.

Earlier on Saturday, world No. 5 Sobolenko defeated Kazakhstan’s Yelena Rybakina in the Australian Open final in Melbourne to win the Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

The fight took place at the Rod Laver Arena. The Belarusian won with a score of 4:6, 6:3, 6:4.

On the same day, Russian tennis player Alina Korneeva won the Australian Open junior tournament. In the final match, Korneeva played with fellow countrywoman Mirra Andreeva. 15-year-old tennis players spent 3 hours and 18 minutes on the court. The score was 6:7 (2:7), 6:4, 7:5. Before the decisive meeting, Korneeva outperformed the Japanese Sayaka Ishii, Andreeva outperformed the British Rana Akua Stoiber.

For the first time in history, two Russians played the final at the Australian Open junior tournament. Athletes compete under a neutral flag.