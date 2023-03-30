176… Let that sink in for a moment…

On Boxing Day 2022, a terrible traffic accident happened in Rotterdam. A man ran a red light at high speed and crashed into a car. It contained a 35-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and their 7-year-old daughter.

The three occupants did not survive the impact, all three died from the consequences of the accident. The man who caused the accident did not escape unscathed either, he is still in the hospital and has already had 5 operations.

Death driver drove 176 kilometers per hour

Very sad for him of course, but let’s not forget what he has done. First of all, the man was under the influence of alcohol. (how many times do we have to say it, DON’T), he ran a red light and drove a little bit too fast.

He reached a speed of 176 kilometers per hour just before the accident. 176!! On a road where you’re allowed 50. According to a police investigation, reports RTV Rijnmond. It took some time to find out the speed, but that’s now done.

After the impact, the speed of the car was measured by loops on the road and then came to 133. Figures from loops just before the accident site showed that it had driven 176 kilometers per hour.

Man gets manslaughter on his pants

Today, the Public Prosecution Service demanded a conviction for manslaughter in the first session against the death driver. If you drive 176 in a place where you are allowed 50, have been drunk and drive a red light, there is not much else possible.

The suspect was not present, as said, he is still in the hospital. But his lawyer was there and he tried to downplay it a bit, it seemed.

According to him, the man was not suicidal, had no addiction and cannot remember anything about the crash. In addition, he always asks how the relatives are doing. So there was no question of intention, he says.

Well. In this case we can only say; luckily we are not judges…

