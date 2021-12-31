Lukaku left Inter Milan in August and returned to Chelsea for a second term in a club record deal worth 97.5 million pounds ($131.46 million).

Lukaku told Sky Italia: “After two years in Italy, during which I worked a lot at Inter Milan with coaches and nutritionists, I feel that I am in good physical condition, but I am not happy with my situation at Chelsea, which is a normal feeling.”

He added, “I think the coach prefers to play in a different way. I tried not to give up and continued to work hard and be professional. I am not happy with my position at the club but I will continue to work and not give up.”

Sky did not reveal the date of the interview, nor did it give any details about Lukaku’s “situation”, but the full interview will be broadcast on Friday.

Earlier this season, Lukaku led the attack line or played alongside another striker in Chelsea, but the Belgium international has missed nine matches since October due to injury and cases of Covid-19, and has scored only seven goals in all competitions so far.

Chelsea led the standings for several weeks, but now finds itself in second place, eight points behind leaders Manchester City, with only two wins in their last six matches.

Lukaku revived his career at Inter, scoring 64 goals in two seasons and winning the Italian League title before his departure. The 28-year-old expressed his hope to return to the Italian club in the future.

“I wish with all my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career but at an ideal time when I will be in good shape to win more titles,” he said.

He added: “Inter has a special place in my heart and I will return to play with him and I hope so. I love Italy.” Chelsea hosts Liverpool on Sunday.