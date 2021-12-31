There are only a few hours left for the San Silvestre Cartagena, the oldest race in the Murcia Region, which this year celebrates its 40th birthday, to start rolling. The lower categories will have their starting gun at 4:45 p.m. Meanwhile, the ‘senior’ competition will start at 5.30 pm. Both tests will start from the end of the cruise at the Port of Cartagena.

Thus returns the emotion of popular races, those that the coronavirus snatched and that, little by little, reappear on the scene. And for those who love sports, the return of an event of these characteristics means being filled with hope.

In this way, five ‘kings’ of the competition think, runners who once climbed to the top of the podium and savored victory on a route full of beauty that, due to the circumstances, this year changes slightly. The reason is clear: because safety comes first.

“I get excited when I remember the audience shouting my name”, recalls Sandra García, winner in 2018



The last time the center of Cartagena hosted the test was in 2019. That year, Zacarías Riqiq was the male winner. «After the situation, the return of the races is very good news. You have to be optimistic and positive, ”says the 21-year-old athlete.

Riqiq has participated in five editions, being the first in two of them. This year he assures that he will also put on his sneakers and take to the streets to live the experience in a “calmer” way, he says. “I’m going to dress up,” he confesses. But he cannot say of what. It’s a surprise, “he says with a laugh. Zacarías assures that the San Silvestre Cartagena is “a very fast race that, personally, I love.” “It is the best way to end the year”, sentence.

For Tania Salamanca, female winner in that same edition, the Dean “breathes joy.” She wasn’t expected to be in the top drawer “not even close.” It had only been running for a year when it was launched. “I knew I could be among the first, but not win,” he says very naturally. “When people cheered me on and yelled at me that I was going first, I freaked out,” he goes on to say.

A year earlier, José Manuel Cortés, a native of Lepe, won the award. “For San Silvestre to return is to take a step forward” because, he continues, “although the situation of the pandemic is going through different phases, sport helps to get out of the routine in which we live.” Of course, he asks that everyone “respect the safety rules” and regrets not being able to be there this year.

Also in 2018, Sandra García Pagán was the woman who crossed the finish line before. “Whatever your goal, the San Silvestre always has its grace”, explains this athlete that when she takes off her sportswear she puts on that of a teacher.

Sandra remembers her edition “with much affection”. He suffered and enjoyed in equal parts. «I am moved to think of the encouragement that people were giving me, to remember how the public was shouting my name. That day was very special, “he says.

«It will be difficult to win. Youth has been stomping, “says Alberto González, champion in four editions



Another who knows a lot about what it feels like to win the race is Alberto González. Up to four times he took first place. It is the maximum dominator of the event. «It is a joy that the race is being celebrated again. I understand that everyone will be responsible because we do not want to be deprived of it any more. I think that with measures, how is it going to be done, you can have a good afternoon, ”the athlete confides. “Without a doubt, the differential factor is the double aspect that San Silvestre has: competitive and leisure, with people in disguise,” he points out next line. «It is a pleasure to run through the streets of the center of my city. I will participate this year, although it will be more difficult to win because the youth has been stomping, “concludes González.