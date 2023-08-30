Lukaku is expected to undergo a medical before formally signing the loan deal.

The deal is expected to reach between 7 and 8 million pounds, depending on the player’s performance.

Lukaku, 30, had expressed his desire to leave Chelsea, after returning from his loan at Inter Milan.

The international striker had a chance to join Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, but he rejected the offer, knowing that he is currently training with the Chelsea U-21 team.