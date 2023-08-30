The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, discussed on Tuesday at a meeting at the White House ways to strengthen and expand channels for legal immigration, given the increase in migrants from Central America who want to reach to the US Both have also talked about economic ties and job creation.

At the beginning of the meeting in the Oval Office, Biden expressed his gratitude to his counterpart and to Costa Rica for their “leadership in the face of immigration challenges” and issues such as the fight against organized crime. For his part, Chaves has stressed that the Central American country “is and will continue to be one of the strongest allies in the world regarding its economic and security interests”, which are also those of his country, according to what he has said. .

The two countries have seen a growing flow of immigrants from other American nations arrive. In the case of Costa Rica, nine out of ten new arrivals are Nicaraguans fleeing their country.

Washington has launched a plan to stop illegal immigration entering through its southern border, which combines, on the one hand, harshness for those who try to arrive illegally and, on the other, collaboration with Mexico and the Central American countries so that migrants can request permission to access the United States safely and closer to their countries of origin. Costa Rica, where the number of migrants arriving after crossing the dangerous Darien jungle has skyrocketed, is one of the nations collaborating in this initiative.

In June, San José and Washington agreed to open a path of legal entry into the United States for Venezuelans and Nicaraguans who are among the 240,000 asylum seekers in the Central American country. Costa Rica has 5.5 million inhabitants.

Specifically, the two countries agreed to launch, initially during a trial period of six months, the Safe Mobility program, which is already being applied in Colombia and Guatemala. This project evaluates the situation of refugees and migrants for their possible settlement in the United States, Canada or Spain.

San José has given the go-ahead to build two centers where migrants can submit their applications, without the need for those interested to have to reach the US border. So far, 38,000 people have registered, coming from Colombia, Guatemala and Costa Rica itself. Around 2,000 have passed to the refugee program in the United States.

The pact seeks to reduce the pressure on the Costa Rican reception system and prevent the slowness of the procedures in this Central American country from motivating asylum seekers to give up requesting it there and instead head towards the US border.

The visit this Tuesday by Chaves, a former World Bank official who was elected president last year at the head of the Social Democratic Progress Party, and who is being investigated by his country’s Prosecutor’s Office for possible abuse of power, is the first by a Costa Rican president to the White House since the then head of state of the United States, George W Bush, received Óscar Arias in the Oval Office.

“One thing that you are going to see come out of today’s bilateral meeting will be an even closer partnership between the two countries,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declared immediately before the meeting. The two presidents, she pointed out, “of course they are going to discuss how to continue their collaboration to strengthen our economic ties and the resilience and inclusiveness of our economies.”

They also planned to address cybersecurity and the fight against drug trafficking. The influence of the Mexican and Colombian drug cartels has skyrocketed the numbers of homicides in Costa Rica: last year there were 656, an unprecedented number, and in the first half of 2023 there was an increase of 42% compared to the previous year. same period last year. In February, the US donated $13.7 million in security equipment, including three surveillance drones to the Central American country.

Before going to the White House, Chaves, who in his country attacks the press that criticizes him, gave a speech at the United States Institute for Peace, in which he displayed his country’s democratic credentials at a time when other Latin American countries flirt with authoritarian turns. Costa Rica, which the United States perceives as one of the most prominent defenders of freedoms in the Central American region, co-chaired last May’s democracy summit promoted by President Biden, along with the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia.

The Costa Rican president was also scheduled to address economic and trade issues, including his country’s interest in joining the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

